Awards

Latin America's best bank for advisory 2019: Goldman Sachs

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards

Latin America’s best bank for advisory is Goldman Sachs. The bank has continued with its strategy to deliver highly complex, large-scale deals that set it apart from the local and international competition. 

One of the landmark deals in the awards period was its sole lead deal of R$3.2 billion ($832 million) for a 1.5 gigawatt power plant in the state of Sergipe. 

The notes were issued through an entity called Celse, which was able to issue local currency notes to international investors to finance a green-field project thanks to the participation of Swiss Export Risk Insurance – the export finance provider of the turbine. 

It was a successful if highly bespoke trade and another example of Goldman using innovation and balance sheet (the bank fully underwrote the deal) to match risk appetite with financial demand.

