Latin America's best bank for advisory 2019: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2019

Latin America’s best bank for advisory is Goldman Sachs. The bank has continued with its strategy to deliver highly complex, large-scale deals that set it apart from the local and international competition.

One of the landmark deals in the awards period was its sole lead deal of R$3.2 billion ($832 million) for a 1.5 gigawatt power plant in the state of Sergipe.

The notes were issued through an entity called Celse, which was able to issue local currency notes to international investors to finance a green-field project thanks to the participation of Swiss Export Risk Insurance – the export finance provider of the turbine.

It was a successful if highly bespoke trade and another example of Goldman using innovation and balance sheet (the bank fully underwrote the deal) to match risk appetite with financial demand.