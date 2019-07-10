The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America's best bank for financing 2019: JPMorgan

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

The best bank for financing in Latin America is JPMorgan. The bank’s pedigree in debt and structured products isn’t news to anyone who works in investment banking, but in recent years the breadth of its offer has been enhanced by increased depth in client and product coverage. 

When Lisandro Miguens, head of Latin America debt capital markets for JPMorgan and based in New York, was charged with leading the bank’s debt financing in the region at the end of 2014, he immediately set the bank on a course of diversifying away from the plain vanilla international debt transactions and into what he classifies as “nontraditional/structured financing”. 

The bank targeted project finance, illiquid credits, private placements, rating advisory and restructuring.

