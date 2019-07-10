The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best bank for transaction services 2019: BNP Paribas

July 10, 2019
The threat of Brexit continues to force transaction bankers to rethink how they structure their businesses, with a number of regional and international banks setting their sights on Frankfurt and Dublin as central hubs for cash management and trade finance.

Western Europe’s best bank for transaction services, BNP Paribas, is taking a more measured approach. Led in Europe by Jacques Levet, head of transaction banking for EMEA, one of the bank’s main aims during Brexit uncertainty is to ensure the continuation of services for clients across the region. 

Unusually, the bank is even looking to expand in the UK – potentially filling the gap left by banks moving to the continent.

