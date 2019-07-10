The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best bank for SMEs 2019: HSBC

July 10, 2019
Share

The bank has put considerable effort into understanding the needs of SMEs. It is starting to bear fruit.

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney
View full 2019 results

Across the world, small and medium-sized enterprises have historically struggled to get financing for efficient solutions for trade operations. Addressing this need is at the top of many SMEs’ concerns. 

This year, HSBC was central to one of the most innovative plans to tackle this issue: we.trade. The blockchain-based trade-finance platform completed its first round of transactions in July, executed via HSBC and three other banks. 

The trades were typically for less than £50,000 and were made by unidentified European companies from the manufacturing, food, components and residential building sectors. Three HSBC clients were among the first to use the platform. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree