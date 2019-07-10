The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

World's best bank for wealth management 2019: Credit Suisse

July 10, 2019
With a new strategy of regionalization, integration and innovation, Credit Suisse’s wealth management business has set itself apart from its peers and brought the ethos of Swiss personalized service to an international platform.

Awards for Excellence 2019

When Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam announced the overhaul of the bank’s wealth management business in October 2015 as part of the bank-wide three-year turnaround plan, it looked risky. 

The US wealth business was shuttered, lending was tightened and the regions across the world were put under their own leadership. But in an era that had seen private banks go global or retreat to their domestic markets, Credit Suisse was, it seemed, creating a new path, one of an ‘international’ wealth manager. 

The result has been a leaner, slicker, more agile business – and its earnings reflect the strategy’s success. 

