World's best bank for wealth management 2019: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2019

When Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam announced the overhaul of the bank’s wealth management business in October 2015 as part of the bank-wide three-year turnaround plan, it looked risky.

The US wealth business was shuttered, lending was tightened and the regions across the world were put under their own leadership. But in an era that had seen private banks go global or retreat to their domestic markets, Credit Suisse was, it seemed, creating a new path, one of an ‘international’ wealth manager.

The result has been a leaner, slicker, more agile business – and its earnings reflect the strategy’s success.