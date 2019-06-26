The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Middle East's best bank for wealth management 2019: Credit Suisse

June 26, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

It is, perhaps, a sorry state of affairs that local banks straggle behind global institutions when it comes to providing the best wealth management services in the Middle East. But such is still the case, and so Credit Suisse once again stands above the rest. 

Winning for the third consecutive year in this category, Credit Suisse had another very successful year in wealth management in the region – under Bruno Daher, head of international wealth management, Middle East and Turkey – growing its revenue and pre-tax income by strong double-digits.

Fully aware that a tailored service is key to this area of business, the Swiss bank improved its offering by hiring 33 relationship managers, bringing the total to 204, and 11 new advisory and sales specialists focused on investment consulting, structured solutions, lending and financing capabilities.

