Awards

Middle East's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Commercial International Bank

June 26, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Regional awards


This year Egypt’s Commercial International Bank (CIB) wins best bank for corporate responsibility in the Middle East. 

Five years ago it began integrating sustainability into its daily operations and succeeded in reducing energy consumption by 40%. 

“We looked at how we manage our premises in terms of carbon footprint and waste management, and our consumption of energy and water,” says Mohamed Sultan, CIB’s chief operating officer. 

That prompted investment throughout 2018 and a reduction of water consumption by 40% over the year. CIB also mandates use of bio-degradable plastic bags and introduced an internal carpooling app. CIB also launched a green credit line and consumer financing for solar energy.

