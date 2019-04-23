Sustainable investment: Thinking outside the box



Pictured left-to-right: Iris Blanc, founder, VE; Helen Avery, Euromoney magazine; Jeff Raider, co-founder, Harry's and co-founder, Warby Parker; Robert W. Hawley, Jr, CEO of CIB Americas and head of global markets, Americas; Jay Williams, ESPN host, former NBA Star; and Nick Chapman, president, VE



Following the format of reality TV shows such as Dragon’s Den in the UK and Shark Tank in the US, a panel of expert judges awarded prizes to budding student entrepreneurs.

Euromoney’s sustainable finance editor, Helen Avery, was one of four 'sharks' at the event, others being Jeff Raider, co-founder of shaving products firm Harry’s and eyewear brand Warby Parker; Bob Hawley, CEO of CIB Americas for BNP Paribas; and ESPN host and former NBA star, Jay Williams.