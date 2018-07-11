The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America's best bank for financing 2018: Citi

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Regional awards 

View full results

Citi wins the region’s best bank for financing award. The investment banking team, led by Chris Gilfond, head of capital markets origination at Citi Latin America, has enjoyed greater focus from management as the bank pulled out of all but one of the region’s retail markets. After a string of disposals in recent years, it has been reinvesting.

Jane Fraser, Citi’s chief executive in Latin America since April 2015, likes to cite the example of Citi Argentina, which has a bigger local balance sheet after the sale of its retail business to Santander Rio – now it is all just focused on its Institutional Clients Group (ICG) business.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree