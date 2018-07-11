Latin America's best bank for financing 2018: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2018

Citi wins the region’s best bank for financing award. The investment banking team, led by Chris Gilfond, head of capital markets origination at Citi Latin America, has enjoyed greater focus from management as the bank pulled out of all but one of the region’s retail markets. After a string of disposals in recent years, it has been reinvesting.

Jane Fraser, Citi’s chief executive in Latin America since April 2015, likes to cite the example of Citi Argentina, which has a bigger local balance sheet after the sale of its retail business to Santander Rio – now it is all just focused on its Institutional Clients Group (ICG) business.