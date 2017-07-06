The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America’s best bank for SMEs 2017: Banco de Crédito del Perú

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney
Full results 

This year the best bank for SMEs is Banco de Crédito del Perú, whose SME division serves over 400,000 clients in Peru across two categories: family businesses and non-family businesses. 

The leading Peruvian bank focused on improving client experience through different points of access, particularly digital banking. At the same time, BCP revamped its internal systems for the SME sector to improve cross-selling, boost per-client profitability and to better price SME risk. 

Banco-de-Credito-del-Peru-R-160x186

Thanks to these initiatives, BCP succeeded in aggressive loan portfolio expansion. Credit extended to non-family SME businesses increased by 15.7%

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree