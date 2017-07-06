Latin America’s best bank for SMEs 2017: Banco de Crédito del Perú

Awards for Excellence 2017

This year the best bank for SMEs is Banco de Crédito del Perú, whose SME division serves over 400,000 clients in Peru across two categories: family businesses and non-family businesses.

The leading Peruvian bank focused on improving client experience through different points of access, particularly digital banking. At the same time, BCP revamped its internal systems for the SME sector to improve cross-selling, boost per-client profitability and to better price SME risk.

Thanks to these initiatives, BCP succeeded in aggressive loan portfolio expansion. Credit extended to non-family SME businesses increased by 15.7%