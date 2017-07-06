The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America’s best bank for markets 2017: Citi

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

Citi wins the award for best bank for markets in Latin America. The US bank maintains a very wide presence in the region and is a strong competitor across the board. Led by regional head of markets and securities services, Jaime Roblesgil, the bank has been focusing on building up its controls in recent years, in alignment with its global practices. Coordination is vital. Citi has 530 personnel operating in 21 countries in the region (as well as in Miami and New York). 

The bank faces a broad array of risks as it is among the top three players in nearly all products in the region and it expects to gain additional share as its global competitors continue to exit markets or retrench.

