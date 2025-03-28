Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Philippines’ best for sustainability – BDO Private Bank

BDO Private Bank showed a clear commitment to responsible banking and long-term environmental and social impact during the review period. Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact principles, the bank integrates sustainability, governance and human rights into its operations, while also actively promoting climate-friendly business solutions.

A strong sustainability culture starts from within. In the third quarter of 2024, BDO Private Bank enhanced its leadership and succession planning, defining key skillsets for senior officers. The LEAD programme, now in its third cycle, has successfully trained a new generation of wealth managers in ethical and responsible wealth management.

BDO Private Bank ensures that a proportion of its lending portfolio supports agriculture, fisheries and rural development (AFRD) programmes aligned with the sustainability standards of the country’s central bank, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. It now has P432 million ($7.5 million) of its loan book allocated to AFRD-qualified projects, fostering economic growth in rural communities.

In October 2024, the bank adopted an integrated procurement system to track paper, water, electricity and fuel consumption, marking a major step in quantifying and managing carbon emissions.

By embedding sustainability into its corporate ethos, BDO Private Bank continues to lead the way in responsible banking, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the environment and society.