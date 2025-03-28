Private banking awards national winners 2025: Bahrain

Best for alternative investments: GFH Financial Group

GFH Financial Group stands out for providing a wide range of attractive alternative investment opportunities with sustainable returns.

With total assets exceeding $21 billion, GFH has developed a broad investment portfolio, covering sectors with long-term stability and growth potential, such as real estate, logistics, healthcare, education and technology.

The bank has a dedicated real estate team that focuses on stable sectors, including living, logistics and healthcare real estate in North America, the UK, and the GCC. The team’s successful approach involves structuring moderately leveraged investments that yield strong cash-on-cash returns, ensuring attractive distributions.

As part of the bank’s alternative investment strategy, it launched a new US-based fund with a total transaction value of $300 million in July 2024, meeting increasing demand in strategic locations across North America.

The bank’s targeted approach to sectors with both resilience and growth potential has proven fruitful, with new investments in the US medical clinics and student housing sectors totalling $450 million.

Further