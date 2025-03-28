Private banking awards national winners 2025: Australia

Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Australia

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: ANZ Private

Through its comprehensive service model, strong financial performance and forward-thinking strategies, ANZ Private continues to set the standard for private banking in Australia.

With double digit growth in new-to-bank clients in the full year 2024, ANZ Private serves the majority of Australia’s 200 wealthiest individuals, as listed in the Australian Financial Review Rich List. The bank demonstrates exceptional financial growth, with commercial lending, home loans, assets under management and deposits all significantly up during the awards period, reinforcing its position as a premier financial partner for affluent Australians.

ANZ Private’s client-first philosophy is reflected in its average banker tenure of around 12 years, fostering long-term relationships built on trust. Its chief investment office manages over A$10 billion ($6.27 billion) in client assets and offers bespoke multi-asset mandates and powerful investment solutions, including direct bond portfolios.

