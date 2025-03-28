Middle East’s best for philanthropic advisory 2025: Julius Baer

Julius Baer has emerged as a leader in philanthropic advisory across the Middle East, blending structured wealth stewardship with purpose-driven initiatives that resonate with the region’s growing emphasis on legacy and social impact.

Anchored by its 20-year presence in the region, the Swiss private bank has positioned itself as a bridge between generational wealth and community-driven change, addressing the unique aspirations of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families and entrepreneurs.

Julius Baer’s philanthropic advisory services integrate into its broader wealth-planning framework. In 2024, Julius Baer deepened its collaboration with the Qatar Foundation, commissioning Qatari artist Aisha Al Abdulla for a public artwork and launching financial literacy workshops for Doha students. These efforts reflect a strategy to align client wealth with localised educational and cultural priorities, ensuring philanthropic goals extend beyond financial contributions.

Photo: iStock

The Julius Baer Foundation, established in 1965, serves as a cornerstone of its philanthropic ethos.