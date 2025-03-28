Middle East’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2025: Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier has secured its position as the Middle East’s best for discretionary portfolio management (DPM). Judges praised the bank's "very strong business proposition", particularly noting the "clear articulation of strategy, detailed coverage of team structure and very comprehensive coverage of impact in Middle East" which distinguished its submission.

At the core of Lombard Odier’s success is its client-centric approach to portfolio construction, which prioritises long-term goals over short-term trends. The judges highlighted the bank's comprehensive DPM offering, which includes "personalised investment strategies, regular portfolio reviews, and robust risk management frameworks".

In 2024, the bank implemented significant updates to its strategic asset allocation (SAA), increasing exposure to US equities and private assets while reducing allocations to emerging markets and non-core holdings. Portfolios weighted toward US equities captured gains from AI-driven sectors during 2024, while strategic gold allocations mitigated geopolitical risks. The results were clear – balanced discretionary mandates ranked in the first quartile across all currencies, outperforming peers on both gross and net-of-fee bases during that period.