Latin America’s best for digital solutions 2025: BTG Pactual

During the review period, BTG Pactual succeeded in achieving its simplified goal of elevating the client experience through technology and innovation. The bank’s commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of its private banking clients has driven it to deliver exceptional digital private banking services over the review period. Guided by a client-centric approach, the bank employed technology to provide solutions aligned with the goals, challenges and aspirations of its clients.

The bank aims to deploy technology that empowers its clients, and since launching its private banking app in 2019, BTG Pactual has continuously refined its usability, functionality and security. A standout new feature is the Investment Aggregator, which consolidates internal and external investments via Open Finance. This centralised view of portfolios offers clients unmatched convenience and transparency.

A key area of development for BTG Pactual is the development and implementation of AI tools to enhance client engagement. The bank launched a mobile version of its CRM platform in 2024, providing bankers with on-the-go access to client data.