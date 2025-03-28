Asia’s best for alternative investments 2025: Union Bancaire Privée

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has claimed Asia’s best alternative investments title, a recognition of its innovative strategies, rigorous risk management, and client-centric solutions that have driven significant growth in 2024.

At the heart of UBP’s success lies its private markets group (PMG), which provides access to high-profile transactions for investors starting at $125,000. In 2024, PMG introduced eFront, a reporting platform providing clients with detailed insights into private market performance, alongside a secondary exchange enabling transactions at net asset value.

PMG’s selective approach – fewer than 4% of screened deals reach clients – ensures high-conviction offerings like its US healthcare mid-market buy-and-build initiative. Targeting a fragmented $4.5 trillion healthcare sector, the strategy partners with seasoned investors to scale service providers, capitalising on inefficiencies and long-term demand.

Union Bancaire Privée headquarters in Geneva

This year, UBP’s alternative investment solutions division expanded access to hedge fund expertise with the launch of UBP Flex Prime Access.