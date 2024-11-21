B2B payments redefined

Treasury

B2B payments redefined

Paul Golden
November 21, 2024

In the face of considerable competition from other payment options, card issuers have recognised the need for a digital, frictionless, secure and cost-efficient solution.

Mobile payment with wallet app and wireless nfc technology. Man paying and shopping with smartphone application and credit card information.
Source: Getty Images

“Enhance credit card acquiring services proposition”, “offer a payment gateway solution”, “offer multicurrency cards”, “enable virtual cards issuance on spot”, “virtual cards with issuance in multiple currencies”, “integration with [TMS/ERP system] for cards solution” were loud and clear demands of corporate treasurers who participated in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2024.

The B2B card payments market continues to evolve


Earlier in November, Emirates NBD confirmed that it will be using Mastercard’s virtual card technology to enable travel agencies to streamline travel payments to suppliers. In October, American Express announced a new offering from Boost Payment Solutions to provide commercial virtual card processing services.




In a conversation with Euromoney, Faisal Jafri, regional head of commercial cards - Americas at HSBC, notes that growth in card payment has outweighed other forms of payment in the last five years because it is uniquely positioned to provide enhanced data in a transaction, allowing businesses to control spending and reduce admin from the payment ecosystem.

Topics

FeaturesTreasuryPayments
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
