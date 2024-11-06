Exclusive: Mahesh Kini on his first months as global head of cash management at Standard Chartered

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Treasury

Exclusive: Mahesh Kini on his first months as global head of cash management at Standard Chartered

Mahesh-Kini-Standard--Chartered-official-960.jpg

In an exclusive interview with Euromoney, Mahesh Kini discusses recent changes in the business and increased demand of corporate treasurers for multiple solutions, especially visibility.

Paul Golden
November 06, 2024

Since joining Standard Chartered in early May, Mahesh Kini has overseen some notable changes in the bank’s cash management operations. The business has been reorganised into six clusters across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Greater China, which are managed by teams across more than 50 different locations.

In addition

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

FeaturesUnited KingdomStandard CharteredTreasuryCash ManagementPayments
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article