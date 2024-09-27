The world’s best FX prime brokerage: NatWest Markets

NatWest Markets (NWM) treats its FX Prime Brokerage (FXPB) business as a distinct growth focus as opposed to an ancillary service, with significant investment in the business to ensure it can provide high-touch, high-service offerings. Combining the freedom of having a proprietary platform with an appetite for developing client solutions has resulted in a suite of solutions that are used for different client types. While most FXPB banks use the market standard FXPB agreement, NWM has developed six distinct FXPB models. These models can be combined to address a broad selection of client types ranging from prop traders through to agency brokers and FX platforms.

NWM places a high level of importance on having proprietary technology and the ability to innovate internally. The aim is to allow them to respond quickly to market changes and client needs, making them more agile compared to competitors who rely on third-party solutions. The bank acted as a pure technology provider for the first time with a key client, creating a new service type for the bank’s FXPB business.