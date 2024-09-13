Best for equities in Greece: AXIA Ventures Group
Best for equities in Greece: AXIA Ventures Group

September 13, 2024

AXIA Ventures Group impressed with its work on some of Greece’s most complex equity capital markets transactions over the review period.

One key highlight was the divestments by Greece’s bailout fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund. AXIA was a co-lead manager on the 22% stake divestment worth €1.1 billion in the National Bank of Greece and a co-lead manager on the full divestment worth €1.4 billion in Piraeus Financial Holdings. These transactions were fully marketed offerings, with about 80% of the deals going to international investors – demonstrating AXIA’s ability to attract global interest in Greek financial assets.

The firm also served as the sole global coordinator and bookrunner for conglomerate Gek Terna’s structured private placement of six million shares for €79.2 million. AXIA provided comprehensive advice on structuring, marketing and execution, facilitating the transaction through a stock lending agreement.

Notably, Gek’s stock was among the few in Greece to consistently trade above the placement price, adding significant value to its shareholders.

AXIA acted as a financial adviser to the Public Power Corporation for its acquisition of Enel’s equity interests in Romania, a deal with an enterprise value of €1.9

