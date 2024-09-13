Best securities house in Saudi Arabia: SNB Capital

SNB Capital offers a solid proposition across asset classes and products among investment banks in Saudi Arabia, making it the natural choice for this Euromoney award.

Among its major deals over the awards period, SNB Capital facilitated the largest listing of the year in Saudi Arabia with the October 2023 $1.2 billion IPO of Ades Holding Company, giving the issuer a market capitalization of about $4.1 billion.

In its role as joint financial adviser, the securities house executed a comprehensive investor outreach campaign, engaging with approximately 100 investors during the pre-marketing phase across various regions, including Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council states as well as other international markets. SNB Capital also planned domestic one-on-one meetings between Ades and potential investors. The IPO was a resounding success and oversubscribed by more than 62 times.

SNB Capital also managed the SR999 million ($266 million) IPO of First Milling Company – the first listing of a company in the milling sector.

The firm demonstrated its strength in DCM, too, where it completed a number of prominent deals.