Best securities house in Kuwait: National Investments Company

During Euromoney’s review period, National Investments Company (NIC) stood out for its work in M&A and equity capital markets, winning Kuwait’s best securities house award.

Among the firm’s most significant deals was its sell-side advisory role to the English Education Providers Group, for its full divestment of a portfolio comprising over 30 nurseries and four schools. The deal was one of the largest M&As in Kuwait’s education sector history.

In another noteworthy transaction, NIC advised on the $55 million debut preferred share offering of Action Energy Company, a Kuwaiti oil services and energy group.

NIC also supported Al Eid Food Company on its strategic acquisition of Central Supervision Market. This multifaceted deal required plenty of work behind the scenes – given it involved M&A, acquisition financing and a capital increase component – while also helping the issuer avoid the need for a mandatory acquisition offer. NIC’s adept coordination among various stakeholders was critical for the deal’s success.

In addition, NIC provided advisory services for a capital increase in Alrai Media Group, a deal that supported the company’s strategic initiatives and strengthened its position in a highly competitive market.