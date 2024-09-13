Best for research in Egypt: Al Ahly Pharos

Al Ahly Pharos is a leading provider of investment research in the Egyptian financial landscape, thanks to its extensive market coverage, in-depth sector analysis, prolific research output, rapid analytical capabilities and active investor engagement.

The firm’s research team, comprising 10 analysts, deliver some of the fastest and most in-depth analyses in the Egyptian market. Its daily reports, macroeconomic assessments and strategic insights are crucial for investors seeking to respond swiftly to market developments.

The Al Ahly Pharos team analysed more than 70 Egyptian stocks over the review period, including medium and small-cap companies, covering 100% and 80% of the EGX30 and the EGX70 indices, respectively. The analysis covered 10 sectors, equipping investors with a well-rounded understanding of the Egyptian economy, offering insights that went beyond surface-level trends and into detailed sector-specific dynamics.

Al Ahly Pharos published more than 300 reports over Euromoney’s awards period, ranging from daily market updates and technical analyses to valuation reports and sector-specific notes. This steady stream of information ensured that investors had access to timely and reliable market intelligence.

