Best securities house in Brazil: Itaú BBA

Itaú BBA takes the top Euromoney award for Brazil for its dominance across the bond, M&A and equity capital markets, and its versatility in deals.

In debt capital markets, the firm secured the top position in Brazil's league table across all currencies during the review period, with credits for $17.2 billion from 238 deals, giving it a 19.09% hold of the market, according to Dealogic data. Among its notable transactions were the R$25.6 billion ($4.6 billion) in debentures raised for water supply concessionaires Águas do Rio 12 and Águas do Rio 2, which combined marked the largest ever sanitation project financing in Brazil.

Itaú BBA also demonstrated its versatility in the emerging bond market, leading deals such as a sustainability-linked bond for Aegea and a mixed debt-and-equity transaction for CCR Aeroportos, along with securitization deals for Barzel, and bonds for high-grade issuers such as petrochemical company Braskem and high-yield credits like airline group Azul.

In M&A, Itaú BBA closed 38 deals worth a combined $5.2