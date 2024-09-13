Best for large cap in Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City Securities

The relationship Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HSC) has with large corporates and investors is impressive, often giving it a chance to have a first look at high-profile deals.

That is evident in its work and deal roster over the past year. HSC’s corporate finance team advised Truong Hai Group on a private placement of five-year convertible bonds worth D8.8 trillion ($370 million) in November 2023. The bond buyer was Jardine Cycle & Carriage – part of conglomerate Jardine Matheson (Singapore) – and the deal was the largest private placement of Vietnamese dong-denominated corporate bonds in 2023.

HSC’s investment banking team also advised SeABank on selling its full capital in Post and Telecommunication Finance Company to Aeon Financial Services, the financial arm of Japanese retail group Aeon. The deal was worth about $180 million.

Additionally, the corporate finance team facilitated a stake sale in an undisclosed private general hospital in Ho Chi Minh City to a major private equity fund, in a deal worth about $200 million.