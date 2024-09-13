Best for large cap in Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City Securities
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best for large cap in Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City Securities

September 13, 2024

The relationship Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HSC) has with large corporates and investors is impressive, often giving it a chance to have a first look at high-profile deals.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

That is evident in its work and deal roster over the past year. HSC’s corporate finance team advised Truong Hai Group on a private placement of five-year convertible bonds worth D8.8 trillion ($370 million) in November 2023. The bond buyer was Jardine Cycle & Carriage – part of conglomerate Jardine Matheson (Singapore) – and the deal was the largest private placement of Vietnamese dong-denominated corporate bonds in 2023.

HSC’s investment banking team also advised SeABank on selling its full capital in Post and Telecommunication Finance Company to Aeon Financial Services, the financial arm of Japanese retail group Aeon. The deal was worth about $180 million.

Additionally, the corporate finance team facilitated a stake sale in an undisclosed private general hospital in Ho Chi Minh City to a major private equity fund, in a deal worth about $200 million.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awards
Gift this article