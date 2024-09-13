Best securities house in Sri Lanka: NDB Securities

Sri Lanka has not had an easy few years, having had to navigate economic, social and political crises simultaneously. Yet, some of the country’s financial institutions have managed to steer their businesses in the right direction and remain a reliable force for clients.

NDB Securities, a stockbroker providing investment advisory and securities trading services, is one such firm.

Operating as part of leading banking group NDB, the brokerage house has been an important player on the Colombo Stock Exchange over the years, often being the lead broker on some of the largest IPOs and debenture listings, while also introducing a number of local and foreign high net-worth individuals and institutional investors to the market.

Its stability has ensured it has a sticky retail following – which helped its performance during choppy market conditions.

In 2023, for instance, the average daily market turnover fell 43% year-on-year to SLR1.7 billion ($5.7 million), according to data provided on parent NDB’s annual report. But despite the challenging environment, the securities house managed to record a brokerage income of SLR195.72