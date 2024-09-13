Best for ESG in the Philippines: SB Capital

SB Capital may not have the same branch network and balance sheet strength as some of its bigger peers in the Philippines, but its resourcefulness and creativity to do more with less means it still manages to grab leading roles on big ticket deals, as well as important but smaller deals – often with an ESG angle.

Case in point: SB Capital was the sole arranger on Calabanga Renewable Energy’s P2.4 billion ($42.7 million) senior secured project finance term loan facility in June 2023, earmarked to fund the firm’s first solar project in the country.

Then there was SB Capital’s joint lead arranger role in SMC Mass Rail Transit’s P100 billion syndicated project finance term loan in June 2023 – the largest onshore peso project finance loan ever in the country.

The idea behind the project is to enable residents outside of Metro Manila to commute faster and more easily to the city centre, while reducing traffic, and thereby pollution. The rail lines are expected to start commercial operations in January 2026.

That’s