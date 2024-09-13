Best retail brokerage in Malaysia: Affin Hwang Investment Bank

Affin Hwang Investment Bank takes this Euromoney award for focusing on the four pillars of people, products, processes and technology to offer the best solutions to retail customers.

In 2023, the securities house posted trading volumes of 259 billion units on Bursa Malaysia, accounting for 15.6% of the market, and captured 11.63% of the total trading value, or about RM130 billion ($30.1 billion).

Its strategy is simple: to be in the top three in every business line, or risk losing relevance.

To that end, Affin Hwang IB underwent a reorganisation of its business, bringing in new blood to meet tighter competition, including bankers not just with brokerage experience but also with specialist sector experience, given the evolving needs of its clients.

On products, it offers retail clients a comprehensive suite of offerings, including derivatives trading, discretionary financing, discretionary trading, global and local share trading, securities lending and borrowing, share margin financing and structured warrants.

It is also marrying its offerings with technology and automation. For instance, in October 2023, Affin Hwang IB teamed up with Bursa Malaysia and TNG Digital to broaden share trading services in Malaysia via a digital wallet.

As