Best for fixed income in Malaysia: AmInvestment Bank

With a roughly 9% DCM bookrunning market share during Euromoney’s awards period, AmInvestment Bank has a strong footing in Malaysia’s fixed income market and tight relationships with the largest corporates and government-backed entities.

This was on show through its multiple deals for engineering and property company Gamuda, Malaysia Rail Link, Eco World Capital Assets, public sector home financing board Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan Sektor Awam, and Johor Corporation, among others.

What is perhaps most impressive is that AmInvestment Bank is not afraid to take risks to support clients. Case in point: helping gaming company Genting Capital raise RM500 million ($115.7 million) from a three-tranche bond in April 2023, at a time when the firm had lost a lot of its investor support due to the nature of its business in a majority Muslim country.

Nevertheless, the deal was oversubscribed by 1.95 times, with 26 investors coming on board, thanks to AmInvestment pricing the deal at levels that attracted investors, while communicating Genting’s responsible gaming strategy.

In another case, AmInvestment was working on a RM1 billion deal for property developer SP Setia, when it got a surprise call from peer Gamuda looking to do its own RM900 million bond.