Best for fixed income in Cambodia: Royal Group Securities

September 13, 2024

Within just about a year since its establishment, Royal Group Securities, led by CEO Chan Thoeun Seng, has made a name for itself in Cambodia’s fixed income market.

Royal was the sole financial adviser and sole underwriter of all three bonds issued in the country in 2023. It worked on a $70 million sustainability bond and loan for CamGSM, helped CIA First sell a $10 million bond, and advised Telcotech on its first floating rate bond guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee & Investment Facility.

The firm’s net income for 2023 was $1.6 million, with Royal making $1.8 million in pre-tax profits and $1.7 million in total revenues. Its return on assets was a solid 19%.

Being part of established conglomerate Royal Group has also helped, as the securities arm has been able to leverage the extensive reach and diversity of its parent.

In addition, it has prioritised new relationship-building, partnering with the likes of the Credit Guarantee Corporation of Cambodia and creating a client referral programme to broaden its network.

