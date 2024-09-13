Best securities house in Rwanda: BK Capital

BK Capital’s involvement in some of the most critical deals during the review period cemented its leadership in the industry and makes it Euromoney’s best securities house in Rwanda for 2024.

It co-led the Development Bank of Rwanda’s sustainability-linked bond (SLB) in late 2023, the largest listed corporate bond in Rwanda and the country's first sustainable finance issue. The landmark deal was part of a RF150 billion ($111.5 million) programme, with the first tranche of RF30 billion oversubscribed by 103%, reflecting strong market confidence. The SLB was also credit-enhanced via a World Bank lending operation to the Rwanda government.

In the real estate sector, BK Capital led a $25.5 million equity and debt fundraising for Zaria Court, a major mixed-use development project. The bank managed to bring in close to 80% of the required funds, attracting both international and domestic investors.

Additionally, BK Capital played a crucial role in restructuring Crystal Ventures, one of Rwanda's largest conglomerates, leading to an 85% subscribed equity issuance worth RF104 billion.

On