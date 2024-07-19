Awards for Excellence country winners: Finland

Best bank: Nordea

Presenting annual earnings in early February 2024, Frank Vang-Jensen had good reason to be delighted with the 2023 performance of the bank he leads as chief executive. After another year in which Nordea strengthened its profile in all four of its main markets, including performing strongly in its home country, the bank again wins the award for Finland’s best bank.

In its wider operations, the bank has shut down its operations in Russia. It has also reached a deal to acquire Danske Bank’s personal customer and private banking business in Norway, which Danske is selling as part of its new five-year strategic plan. Norway’s competition regulator approved the deal in December 2023.

Group-wide operating income rose 21% year on year in 2023, to €11.7 billion, although assets fell slightly, by 1.7% to €585 billion.

