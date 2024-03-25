Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Singapore’s best international private bank: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank wins the international private bank award for the power, range and expertise of its cross-business capabilities.

Whether a client needs advice on sustainability investing, buying a private jet, setting up a trust, taking their company public or educating their children about the responsibilities that come with great wealth, the US bank can meet that need.

This capability is derived from the collaboration between all of JPMorgan’s core businesses globally, and especially between the private bank and investment bank, and the specialist team of advisers – collectively called 23 Wall – that operates between them.

Clients also benefit from the lending solutions team that is integrated with wealth management. This team creates customized flexibility and capacity in clients’ capital structures, offering them specialist financing expertise in areas such as single stock lending, specialty lending to financial sponsors and their partners, and mortgages around the world.

A key focus for the bank last year was the JPMorgan Online International mobile application, which was upgraded to provide new omni-channel features and capabilities, and an enhanced mobile experience across iOS and android devices.

Some of the new capabilities include better access to research, trading and banking capabilities, improved account and portfolio management, and real-time, interactive and personalized dashboards and insights.

JPMorgan’s advisers also benefited, with significant investment from the bank in developing large language models to supercharge its adviser toolkit.