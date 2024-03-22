Quotes of the month
March/April 2024
“It’s one thing to invest, but you also need to know what you’re doing and have the right seniority on the ground”
Alexander von zur Mühlen, Asia Pacific chief executive at Deutsche Bank explains his regional strategy
“I don’t see any bank surviving without AI. It’s like living without electricity”
Manuel Abat, India, Middle East and Africa practice head, digital and implementation at global consultancy Oliver Wyman, underscores the importance of AI to the future of banking
“All of our activities in lending have remarkably slowed down in 2023. Like most other lenders, we have focused on extensions of loans on our balance sheets”
Jan Peter Annecke, global head of real estate at Helaba outlines the challenges for lenders to German real estate
“It doesn’t make sense for 100 or 200 banks to build thousands of their own integrations with PIX, ATMs and utilities companies”
Marcelo França, chief executive at financial services infrastructure firm Celcoin, discusses open banking in Brazil