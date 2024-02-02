ETF managers talk Bitcoin after SEC approval
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Foreign Exchange

ETF managers talk Bitcoin after SEC approval

Paul Golden
February 02, 2024

Investors will be hoping that the fall in the value of Bitcoin since US regulators approved the listing and trading of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products is not a sign of things to come.

bitcoin-3024279_960.jpg
Image: Quince Media via Pixabay

Having disapproved more than 20 exchange rule filings for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products over the last seven years, the US Securities and Exchange Commission finally gave the green light for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January.

The move gave investors the opportunity for direct exposure to the cryptocurrency rather than secondary exposure via ETFs that invest in Bitcoin futures contracts, which have been available since December 2017.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin was $42,243.20, down from $46,376.10 when the first Bitcoin ETFs hit the market on January 11. But proponents of the new funds are confident that investors will be attracted by lower costs and more secure access to the cryptocurrency.

ETF manager VanEck was one of the first to come to market.

Matthew Sigel, its head of digital assets research, says that Bitcoin ETFs provide retail investors with cost savings of more than 50% over buying Bitcoin on centralized crypto exchanges, while for institutional investors the ETF wrapper allows them to hold Bitcoin at low cost and high liquidity and maintain the custody requirements demanded by US regulation.

“While

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Foreign ExchangeBitcoinCryptocurrenciesUnited StatesRegulation
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article