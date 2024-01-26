Quotes of the month

“A big potential issue is our clients’ ability to get the information that we need and to fund trades, all within timeframes outside the US”

Pete Cherecwich, president of asset servicing at Northern Trust, summarises the challenge of T+1

“These days, corporate treasurers must do almost as much work analysing the true capabilities of their banks as banks do in knowing their corporate customers”

Paul Taylor, head of international commercial banking at Bank of America, says the competitive landscape has changed

“It’s becoming a spaghetti plate. It’s very complicated and you don’t create any synergies”

Martina Weimert, EPI chief executive, denies that the payments initiative has relatively little to show for its four years of design and development

“The conclusion we came to two decades ago was that any data that involves the Chinese economy is compromised, so long as you have the government or local companies as an intermediary”

Leland Miller, founder and CEO of China Beige Book, outlines the daunting challenge of producing meaningful China research

“It’s hard for a private sector to develop in a country that struggles to pay back its debt”

Aurelien Mali, vice-president, senior credit officer for Africa at Moody’s, sums up the challenge for impact investment in some emerging markets