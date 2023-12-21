Treasury teams must diversify their short-term portfolios
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Treasury teams must diversify their short-term portfolios

Paul Golden
December 21, 2023

Elevated inflation and interest rates have focused treasury attention on the importance of diversification, particularly for those with an environmental, social or governance focus.

money-differentiate-chart-arrows-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

One of the greatest risks for short-term treasury is a lack of diversification. In a survey published by Northern Trust Asset Management earlier this year, almost one in five (18%) of the treasury teams surveyed held between 80% and 100% of their short-term investment portfolio in bank deposits.

“Using money-market funds, and indeed ultra-short bond funds, in a diversified portfolio of investments enabled by a cash-segmentation strategy helps lower counterparty risk while maintaining liquidity within a short-term investment portfolio,” says Antulio Bomfim, head of global macro for the global fixed income team at Northern Trust Asset Management.

Paul-Mueller-Invesco-960.jpg
Paul Mueller, Invesco

Paul Mueller, head of global liquidity EMEA portfolios at Invesco, refers to money-market funds as a key tool to reduce counterparty risk, noting that the investment manager would generally diversify its investments across at least 30 or 40 different issuers.

“We


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

ESGTreasuryCash Management
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month