ADCB redefines its corporate and investment banking business

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has recently made strategic moves to position itself as a corporate and investment banking leader in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, signifying a shift in the institution's focus, capabilities, and commitment to its clients.

Earlier this year, the bank rebranded its wholesale banking business as corporate and investment banking, reflecting a strategic move towards offering a more comprehensive suite of corporate banking solutions to institutions, corporates, and small to medium enterprises.

This transition was driven by the bank's growing track record and expertise in capital markets advisory and investment banking. As a result of the change, ADCB's commitment to helping clients achieve their financial objectives, regardless of their size or industry, is now more pronounced.

Together with this, ADCB stands out from its peers in several areas, not least its client-centric approach and ability to tailor its services to meet the needs of each client, whether loan structuring, navigating complex financial markets, or offering innovative tools and technology.

Moreover, ADCB's expertise in risk management, debt and equity capital markets (ECM), sets it apart as a leader in this sector. For example, the bank is ranked among the top 10 underwriters in Bloomberg's Middle East and North Africa G3 bonds and sukuk league table to October this year, and full-year 2022.

Additionally, in 2023, ADCB's ECM team secured the top three position in the UAE and top five position regionally in terms of the number of deals completed. Notably, this year, the bank advised on three IPOs, two private placements, and block trades on local, regional and international exchanges. This activity included the prominent listings of ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Logistics and Services on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and Al Ansari Financial Services on the Dubai Financial Market.

Expanded range of solutions

ADCB recently integrated its financial market solutions business into corporate and investment banking to provide corporates and institutions with a broader spectrum of sophisticated financing solutions.

This integration provides clients with a more integrated experience, with seamless access to a wide range of investment and risk management services such as hedging and foreign exchange advisory. Furthermore, clients can tap into an expanded talent pool of global market experts, ensuring tailored insights and guidance. This move not only benefits clients but also bolsters ADCB's growing regional presence and profitability.

ADCB's investment in advanced digital technology has transformed its transaction banking business, enhancing client convenience and operational efficiency. Platforms like ProCash and ProTrade simplify operations, reduce costs, and offer unmatched convenience. ProCash, the bank’s cash management platform for corporates, offers reliable and secure online banking solutions. Meanwhile, ProTrade, ADCB’s digital trade finance platform, streamlines trade cycles and automates supply chains, making international trade financing swift and secure.

Mobilising sustainable capital

As momentum for sustainable finance grows within the UAE and the broader GCC region, ADCB is strategically positioned to play a crucial role in mobilising capital to support the region’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

In November 2023, the bank joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, a group of over 130 leading global banks committed to financing climate action to transition the real eocnomy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

To support this strategic initiative, the bank has more than tripled its sustainable finance commitment to Dh125 billion ($34 billion) by 2030, while setting a shorter-term target of Dh50 billion ($14 billion) by 2025. ADCB's focus on sustainable banking has been recognised by ESG ratings agencies such as Sustainalytics, which has rated ADCB as the highest-ranked diversified bank in the region for ESG.

To support corporate and investment banking group clients on their transition to net zero, ADCB is expanding its suite of sustainable products and services beyond lending and capital markets solutions.

Most recently, the bank introduced Mastercard’s Carbon Calculator, which provides clients with the estimated carbon footprint of spending made on their ADCB corporate cards. This followed the launch of a Sustainable Call Account, where deposited client funds are allocated to sustainable and green bonds within ADCB's treasury investment portfolio.

A commitment to growth

ADCB's evolution into corporate and investment banking reflects its commitment to delivering comprehensive and sophisticated financial solutions. In line with its strategic plans, ADCB is focusing on growing its existing presence as part of its support for clients along important banking corridors in the GCC, including international corporations doing business in the UAE.

These efforts not only underscore ADCB's commitment to becoming a prominent player in the broader regional financial landscape, but also emphasise its dedication to digital innovation and sustainable finance.