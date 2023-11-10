Implied volatility keeps firms cool in FX
Foreign Exchange

Implied volatility keeps firms cool in FX

Paul Golden
November 10, 2023

Corporates are taking a big punt on markets remaining relatively benign, given their apparent lack of confidence in existing FX technology and systems.

currencies-ice-fx-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

A survey of UK-based CFOs published recently by MilltechFX found that corporates had relaxed their attitude to volatility risk over the last year. Just 70% are hedging their currency risk, compared with 89% in 2022, and there has also been a sizeable fall in the average hedge ratio.

The findings of Kyriba’s latest currency impact report, meanwhile, might suggest that corporate attitudes are reasonable, given a decline in quantified currency impacts and a fall in the average negative impact of currency movements for the first time since 2021 among the 1,200 multinationals covered by Kyriba’s report.

As long as key risk markets remain well behaved and investors continue to expect a soft landing in the US, volatility in FX will be subdued
David Leigh, Deutsche Bank
David-Leigh-Deutsche-Bank-cropped-960.jpg

Many of the big FX banks are equally relaxed about the prospects of high market volatility in the short term, despite divergence in central bank rates policy.

Implied


Foreign Exchange United KingdomForeign ExchangeFintech
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.