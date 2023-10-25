RBI picks outsider to run Kotak

Pagaya president Ashok Vaswani was the 'surprise' external choice for Kotak Mahindra Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last month, Euromoney wrote this about the succession plans at Kotak Mahindra: “Egon Zehnder has been appointed to help with succession, but it would be a huge surprise if the bank went external, given the bench strength.”

Well, consider us hugely surprised.

On October 23, the Reserve Bank of India, which had been given a choice by the Kotak Mahindra board between an internal and external candidate, opted not for front-runner KVS Manian, as had been widely expected, but for Ashok Vaswani, whose career has largely been forged outside India. It is thought Vaswani’s presence on the two-person shortlist was itself due to the RBI telling Kotak it didn’t just want to see internal candidates put forward.

Kotak Mahindra is an institution that has made its name by promoting clever people from within. As we reported last month, Manian was only one of several strong potential internal candidates, others including joint managing director Dipak Gupta and whole-time director Shanti Ekambaram.

Some