European Fund for SE Europe and Euromoney Learning partner to provide financial courses to Ukrainians

The Development Facility of the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE DF), a public/private impact investment fund founded to foster economic development and prosperity across the region, and Euromoney Learning, a world-leading provider of learning solutions to banking and finance professionals worldwide, have joined forces to provide Ukrainian professionals and students with access to leading finance industry online courses.

The courses will be provided via the Euromoney Learning On-Demand platform, a world-leading, on-demand video learning platform built specifically for finance professionals.

The overall objective of the initiative is to develop expert capabilities to help enhance the economic potential of Ukraine, supporting its sustainable economic reconstruction and sustainable development.

The target groups of this scholarship programme include Ukrainian professionals and students with experience in finance. Applicants residing in Ukraine, as well as those who fled the country after the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are eligible to apply for participation.

“Providing access to cutting-edge financial expertise is crucial for current and future Ukrainian finance professionals,” said Andrea Hagmann, chair of the EFSE DF. “At this vital crossroad, swift action can address a potential brain drain, accelerate recovery, and reconstruct with a 'build back better' mindset for a sustainable future.”

