Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Data standardization needed to improve corporate API adoption

Paul Golden
August 31, 2023
Share

Corporates appreciate the value of APIs when it comes to connectivity for services such as payment order transfers, cash balance updates and payment status updates. But a lack of uniform data standards continues to hinder their wider adoption.

Application Programming Interface (API)
Photo: iStock

The main obstacle to wider use of application programming interfaces (APIs) by corporate treasuries is access. Treasury management systems are not designed to take in APIs because there is no data standard and use of APIs requires a lot of additional information in addition to static files.

A treasury management system (TMS) is built on a defined payload of data, explains Brett Turner, chief executive of open banking platform Trovata.

“An API is like connecting a firehose into that data pipeline and then turning it on,” he says. “These are 30- or even 40-year-old systems designed to handle data mapped perfectly to an ISO specification and all of a sudden you’re trying to bring in data willy-nilly and then go to the next bank where it’s going to be completely different.”

Our view is the more data the better, because that is what a modern system does
Brett Turner, Trovata
Brett Turner, Trovata_960.jpg

As well as treasury management systems being unable to handle the data because it is not standardized, the legacy database architecture cannot handle the additional information in this form.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

Treasury TreasuryFintechPayments
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.