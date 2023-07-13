Awards for Excellence 2023: Best investment bank in Belgium – BNP Paribas Fortis

BELGIUM

BNP Paribas Fortis is Belgium’s best investment bank this year. It took the top position in the equity capital markets league table during the awards period, from second last year, with a 20% market share, having completed six transactions worth a total of €457 million.

It was also top of the debt capital markets league table with 15 deals worth €5.38 billion all together, for a 13.3% market share. It is neck and neck with US rival JPMorgan on the M&A side. Key deals in which BNP Paribas was involved included Elia’s €590 million rights issue in June 2022, where BNP Paribas Fortis acted as one of two global coordinating banks as well as settlement agent.

The bank was also adviser on the €2.4 billion demerger of DEME from CFE and its listing on Euronext Brussels, and adviser to Brookfield on its €1.3 billion takeover of Befimmo.