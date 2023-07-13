Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
OPINION

Quotes of the month

July 13, 2023
Share

July/August 2023

speak-up-960.jpg

“The cost of banking today is such is that if you want to enter a new business or a new geography through a large acquisition, you must deliver extremely high synergies and dedicated resources and time, leaving behind your own strategy and business model”

Jean Laurent Bonnafé, CEO at BNP Paribas, outlines the risks inherent in large acquisitions


“It was a difficult question, but we decided to keep quiet. We had select client calls, and where we felt that we needed to have a bilateral discussion, the management board was very engaged”

Christian Sewing, CEO at Deutsche Bank, recalls the difficult days following UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse


“While the leading global investment banks appear to dominate market share, paradoxically the competition has never been tougher”

Ted Pick, co-president of Morgan Stanley and head of the Institutional Securities Group, takes nothing for granted


"We are reaching an inflexion point. There were around 15 tokenized bond deals last year. This year, there will be closer to 75”

Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, sees a tokenised future for the bond markets





To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionFront EndQuotes of the monthJuly/August 2023