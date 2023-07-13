Quotes of the month

“The cost of banking today is such is that if you want to enter a new business or a new geography through a large acquisition, you must deliver extremely high synergies and dedicated resources and time, leaving behind your own strategy and business model”

Jean Laurent Bonnafé, CEO at BNP Paribas, outlines the risks inherent in large acquisitions

“It was a difficult question, but we decided to keep quiet. We had select client calls, and where we felt that we needed to have a bilateral discussion, the management board was very engaged”

Christian Sewing, CEO at Deutsche Bank, recalls the difficult days following UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse

“While the leading global investment banks appear to dominate market share, paradoxically the competition has never been tougher”

Ted Pick, co-president of Morgan Stanley and head of the Institutional Securities Group, takes nothing for granted

"We are reaching an inflexion point. There were around 15 tokenized bond deals last year. This year, there will be closer to 75”

Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, sees a tokenised future for the bond markets