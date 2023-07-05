Gorman and Solomon to settle this once and for all

Musk v Zuckerberg. Illustration: Pixabay Musk v Zuckerberg. Illustration: Pixabay

Ask anyone at Morgan Stanley, a firm still shifting uneasily on top of several billions of dollars' worth (face value) of the debt Elon Musk took on to buy Twitter last year, and they will assure you that the multi-billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX is the greatest business genius of the age and that… everything will be fine.

In June, the genius caught Twitter users off guard by launching the first distributed denial of service attack on his own social media platform, the main purpose of which now seems to be spreading jokes about Musk.

Euromoney’s personal favourite simply ran “Rate limit exceeded *in Mark E Smith voice*”.

We would have given anything to see the former lead singer of English band The Fall, who were post-punk before punk even happened, debating his vision for an everything app with Musk, ideally in a pub in Prestwich over copious quantities of vodka and amphetamines.

But a bigger treat awaits.

As Euromoney went to press, reports were spreading – if only we hadn’t exceeded our rate limit, we could be reading them on Twitter – of plans coming together for a cage fight between Musk and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.