Video interview: International expansion and ESG form key pillar of Banreservas' growth and development

July 07, 2023
The Dominican Republic’s Banreservas has had a busy and productive 12 months including delivering some record-setting financial results for 2022, and launching an ambitious international expansion plan.

In this video interview, José Obregón Alburquerque, senior general director of international business and corporate governance at Banreservas, discusses the highlights of the bank's financial performance, its expansion into Spain, the US and Panama, and the strategic importance of environmental, social, and governance issues.





