North America’s best bank for advisory 2023: Goldman Sachs

The volume of completed M&A deals involving a North American buyer or target was steeply down in the awards period this year, with a 41% drop to just under $2 trillion. But in volatile times activity concentrates on the very best franchises, and this year demonstrated that well. For increasing its market share and strengthening its already dominant position, Goldman Sachs is North America’s best bank for advisory.

Goldman worked on completed deals worth a total of $810 billion in the latest awards period, well ahead of second- and third-placed JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. Its global advisory revenues for the four quarters of the period were $4.4 billion, 46% ahead of its closest competitor, JPMorgan.

In announced deals during the period, Goldman was also the leader by a slightly smaller margin. And if volumes start to pick up as valuations stabilize and clients adapt, the firm will be even better placed. According to Brian Haufrect, co-head of Americas M&A at Goldman Sachs, conditions are beginning to improve after a tough period for deals.

“We