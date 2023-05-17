Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
TREASURY

Rates pressure weighs on trade finance

Paul Golden
May 17, 2023
Share

As interest rate volatility persists, corporates are taking a hard look at their trade finance options.

rollercoaster-per-cent-rates-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

A lower-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in mid May was a timely reminder of the unpredictability of US monetary policy. Banks are split between anticipating a reduction in interest rates next month; reckoning on a period of stability; or thinking that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates at least once more this year.

BNP Paribas reckons May’s hike will be the last of the cycle with previous increases already beginning to weigh on the real economy. It acknowledges that this policy could shift if credit conditions continue to deteriorate.

In Europe, BNPP suggests, there is a clear bias from the ECB for further rate hikes, referring to ‘future decisions’ that will ensure policy rates are brought to sufficiently restrictive levels to return inflation to its target rate in a timely fashion.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has stressed that it could continue hiking even if the Fed kept rates on hold, while the ECB’s governing council has pledged to keep interest rates at sufficient levels for as long as necessary.

BNP Paribas analysts view that as a possible warning to markets not to price in cuts too soon.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryCapital MarketsTrade FinanceSupply chain financeWestern Europe
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.